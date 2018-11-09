Taste of winter to start the weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A few snow showers or flurries possible later Friday night. Gusty winds and brief, intense snow squalls may lower visibilities and even create a few slick spots on roads in southern Illinois and Indiana. Skies will clear by Saturday morning. Temps will remain well below the normal high of 60. Saturday’s high will only climb to 38, and Sunday will bring a brisk 44 degrees. Scattered rain may mix with some snow on Monday and Tuesday. No accumulations expected.