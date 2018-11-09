Police investigating after man shot inside Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized.
Police says officers were called just after 9 p.m. Thursday to the 3400 block of Wood Duck Rd. for a report of shots fired.
The 911 caller told them they saw someone shooting a gun at the front of a home on the street.
When officers got to the scene they found Odie Carrier Jr. shot in the home. He is currently being treated at an area hospital, but there is no word yet on his condition.
Police believe the shooter left the area before officers arrived. Anyone with information about this shooting should call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
