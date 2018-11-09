Police arrest six people in K2 bust

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Police arrest six people on drug dealing charges.
Evansville police were called to the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue in the Jacobsville neighborhood just after Wednesday evening.
Someone in the neighborhood called to report suspicious activity, saying they observed multiple people constantly in and out of the home.
Police obtained a search warrant and discovered evidence of dealing K2 and narcotics.
Police arrested Johnny Robertson, Destiny Glover, Amanda Barrett, Kyana Goines, Jennifer Allen, and Gabriel Simmons.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.