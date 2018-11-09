Police arrest six people in K2 bust

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police arrested six people in a drug bust Wednesday afternoon.
Police say someone called 911 to report several people going in and out of a home in the Jacobsville neighborhood around 5 p.m.
Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they saw several people scurry and try to hide. After obtaining a search warrant, officers say they found evidence of drug dealing.
Police say one person tried to flush some of the drugs down a toilet.
According to a police affidavit, six people were arrested on several drug charges:
- Kyana Goines; dealing legend drug, possession of legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
- Jennifer Allen; dealing legend drug, possession of legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
- Johnny Robertson; dealing legend drug, possession of legend drug, visiting a common nuisance, dealing synthetic drug possession of narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice
- Destiny Glover; dealing legend drug, possession of legend drug, visiting a common nuisance
- Amanda Barrett; dealing legend drug, possession of legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance
- Gabriel Simmons; dealing legend drug, possession of legend drug, visiting a common nuisance
