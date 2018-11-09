Police arrest six people in K2 bust

Destiny Glover, Amanda Barrett, Kyana Goines (back row, left to right) Johnny Robertson, Gabriel Simmons, and Jennifer Allen (front row, left to right)
By Paige Hagan | November 9, 2018 at 1:23 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 2:04 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police arrested six people in a drug bust Wednesday afternoon.

Police say someone called 911 to report several people going in and out of a home in the Jacobsville neighborhood around 5 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they saw several people scurry and try to hide. After obtaining a search warrant, officers say they found evidence of drug dealing.

Police say one person tried to flush some of the drugs down a toilet.

According to a police affidavit, six people were arrested on several drug charges:

  • Kyana Goines; dealing legend drug, possession of legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
  • Jennifer Allen; dealing legend drug, possession of legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
  • Johnny Robertson; dealing legend drug, possession of legend drug, visiting a common nuisance, dealing synthetic drug possession of narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice
  • Destiny Glover; dealing legend drug, possession of legend drug, visiting a common nuisance
  • Amanda Barrett; dealing legend drug, possession of legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance
  • Gabriel Simmons; dealing legend drug, possession of legend drug, visiting a common nuisance

