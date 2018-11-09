Owensboro Diocese Bishop addresses concerns following series of ‘listening sessions’

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Following a series of four listening sessions, Owensboro Diocese Bishop William Medley publicly addressed those conversations and concerns from Catholic church members.
The final and fourth listening session was held Thursday night in Paducah.
Bishop Medley gave media about a half-hour Friday morning before catching a flight on his way to Baltimore. He is going to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops where some of these concerns will be brought up.
Since early October, The Owensboro Diocese has hosted four listening sessions across the region including stops in Bowling Green, Owensboro, Hopkinsville, and Paducah. A common theme in each was for open communication.
“People want transparency. They don’t want to feel like anything his being hidden or covered up,” Bishop Medley recalled.
The Diocese of Owensboro recently released statistics which noted since 1937, 27 different priests have had allegations made against them. Although names were not released, we learned Friday that may be a possibility.
"We have a Diocesan review board who councils me on these matter, and I have identified three former chair persons of that, to come together, give them total access on our files, and ask them: if we are to publish this sort of list, which names would be appropriately be on it and which categories would you put them in,” Bishop Medley explained.
The Bishop also addressed practices and policies in place.
“If we have an allegation, if it is a real-time allegation, a child or youth today, the first thing anyone is supposed to do is call the police,” Bishop Medley stated.
Another concern from the congregation members were why some church leaders have not faced criminal charges.
“Totally different thresholds of what we could consider boundary violations, and what might meet a criminal code violation,” Bishop Medley told 14 News.
If the diocese decides to release a list of names of those accused in sexual related scandals, it would likely be a couple months from now.
Roughly 330 people attended those listening sessions.
