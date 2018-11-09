New flags unfurled in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - City officials unfurled new United States flags in downtown Evansville on Friday.
The ceremony took place in front of the Ford Center.
The effort to return the flags began following a conversation between EID Director Josh Armstrong and Michael Schopmeyer Currently, about a dozen historic flag poles are missing.
The project started around Memorial Day weekend with about half of them complete.
Some of the new flags flying over downtown include the old post office and Zuki.
Also, for the first time in over two-decades, downtown is Christmas decorated all the way down Main Street.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.