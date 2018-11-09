More Sears and K-Mart stores closing

FILE- In this March 23, 2017, file photo a small weed grows in the parking lot outside a Sears retail store in north Dallas.With the closure of 40 more stores, the company will have fewer than 500 stores left, a dramatic drop from its peak of 4,000 stores in 2012. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (LM Otero)
(CNN) - The problems continue to mount for troubled retailers Sears and K-Mart.

Sears Holdings announced Thursday that 11 K-Marts and 29 sears locations will shut their doors in February. That’s in addition to the nearly 200 locations the company said would shut down in the coming months.

When all is said and done, fewer than 500 Sears and K-Mart stores will remain open.

The announcement comes as Sears Holdings works to find a way forward after filing for bankruptcy.

The company has struggled for years and is now drowning in debt.

Alaska

  • Sears: Airport Way, Fairbanks

Arizona

  • Sears: 4604 E Cactus Road, Phoenix

California

  • Kmart: 26471 Ynez Road, Temecula
  • Sears: La Cumbre Plz, Santa Barbara

Connecticut

  • Sears: 470 Lewis Ave, Meriden

Florida

  • Sears: 801 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach FL
  • Sears: 3342 Nw Federal Hwy Us#1, Jensen Beach

Illinois

  • Kmart: 3443 W Addison, Chicago
  • Kmart: 3250 Clear Lake Road, Springfield

Idaho

  • Sears: 2300 E 17Th St, Idaho Falls

Indiana

  • Sears: Marquette Mall, Michigan City

Maine

  • Kmart: 18 Elm Plaza, Waterville

Maryland

  • Sears: 7103 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Michigan

  • Sears: 5575 B Drive N, Battle Creek

Mississippi

  • Sears: 1740 Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian
  • Sears: 1001 Barnes Crossing Road, Tupelo

Nebraska

  • Sears: 3404 W 13Th St, Grand Island

New York

  • Kmart: 805 New York Ave, Huntington
  • Sears: 3065 Route 50, Saratoga Springs
  • Sears: 21182 Salmon Run Mall, Watertown

Nevada

  • Sears: 4355 Grand Canyon Dr Las Vegas

North Carolina

  • Sears: 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy Winston Salem

Ohio

  • Sears: 987 E Ash St, Piqua

Pennsylvania

  • Kmart: 7101 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia
  • Kmart: 1901 Lincoln Hwy, North Versailles
  • Sears: 1665 State Hill Road Reading, Wyomissing
  • Sears: 344 Stroud Mall, Stroudsburg

Puerto Rico

  • Kmart: Castro Perez Ave (Pr 122), San German
  • Kmart: 100 Ave. San, Patricio Guaynabo / San Juan
  • Kmart: Betamces 400, Las Catalinas Mall, Caguas

South Carolina

  • Sears: 2197 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill

Tennessee

  • Sears: Southland Mall, Memphis
  • Sears: 401 Northgate Mall, Chattanooga
  • Sears: 198 Foothills Mall, Maryville
  • Sears: 1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Texas

  • Sears: 750 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso
  • Sears: Longview Texas Mall, Longview

Virginia

  • Sears: 10101 Brook Road, Glen Allen / Richmond

Wisconsin

  • Sears: 2500 Milton Ave, Janesville
  • Kmart: 6077 S Packard Avenue, Cudahy

