Marine surprises daughter at Veterans Day celebration

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It was a very special veterans day assembly at Scott Elementary on Friday.
There was a surprise a kindergarten girl never expected. Eliana thought she was part of the Veterans Day celebration. She didn’t know her dad was home and at the assembly to surprise her.
Captain Ryan Marzec is a U.S. Marine Reserve. He is home from Afghanistan after being gone for about 10-months, just in time for the holidays.
Eliana lined up with other students at the front of the assembly. When she was told to turn around she gave her dad a look of absolute surprise. Marzec told Eliana, “I love you.” They enjoyed the rest of the Veterans Day celebration with the rest of the school.
This was not the only surprise of the day. Captain Marzec met his three-month-old daughter for the first time Friday morning.
“As much as I’m thankful to have the technology to have connected us so much while I was gone, you can’t beat the human experience of being intimate and close and getting that hug and being able to hold and look into her eyes for the very first time,” said Cpt. Marzec.
Captain Marzecs wife Katie said she is grateful her family back together now.
She said, “He does it for the community. He does it for the people. Not for himself. He’s a very selfless man and for him to do this it’s, it’s pretty special.”
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.