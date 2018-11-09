Hoosiers ready for ACC/Big Ten Swimming Challenge

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) - A total of 12 Indiana University swimmers and divers will compete in the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge starting on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Ind.
Representing the Hoosier men will be Zach Apple, Andrew Capobianco, James Connor, Gabriel Fantoni, Ian Finnerty, Vini Lanza and Mohamed Samy. For the women’s Big Ten squad, Bailey Andison, Ileah Doctor, Christine Jensen, Lilly King and Shelby Koontz will represent the Hoosiers.
Big Ten Network will provide coverage for the entirety of the event. Saturday's coverage will begin at 5 p.m. ET on BTN2Go.com and Sunday's events will begin at 10 a.m. ET live on BTN. Admission is free to the public.
Live swimming results for the weekend can be found at IUHoosiers.com, while DiveMeets.com will have results for the diving events.
Action gets underway on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET, with the teams competing in the 400 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle, women’s platform dive, men’s 3-meter dive and 800 freestyle relay.
Courtesy: IU Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.