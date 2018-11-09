Coldest Weekend Since Last Winter

By Byron Douglas | November 9, 2018 at 4:11 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 5:19 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Continued cold today with high temps only in the mid-40’s. A chance of rain early then mostly cloudy. Tonight, partly cloudy and bitter cold with lows dropping into the 20’s behind pesky northwest winds. A few flurries can be expected as skies clear tonight.

Canadian high pressure sets-up for the weekend, keeping the weather unseasonably cold but dry. High temps will remain below normal in the upper 30’s on Saturday and mid-40’s on Sunday.

