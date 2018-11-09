Clarence Miller sentenced to 82 years for murder, aggravated battery outside Evansville strip club

“Surveillance video, DNA evidence, and eyewitness testimony were key to the successful prosecution of Clarence Miller,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “The incredible investigative work of Evansville Police Detective Keith Whitler provided our office with key pieces of evidence to present at trial. Mr. Miller chose to make a decision that night which will forever haunt the family of Aaron Jennings, but he will now go to prison for the rest of his life.”