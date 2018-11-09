Clarence Miller sentenced to 82 years for murder, aggravated battery outside Evansville strip club

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Clarence Miller was sentenced to 82 years for a shooting outside The Pony Gentleman’s Club.
The prosecutor’s office said surveillance video showed Miller sneaking up behind nearby vehicles and firing multiple shots into a crowd of people outside the strip club in April 2017. Miller ran from the scene and was later arrested in Chicago.
Aaron Jennings was killed and another man was seriously hurt.
“Surveillance video, DNA evidence, and eyewitness testimony were key to the successful prosecution of Clarence Miller,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “The incredible investigative work of Evansville Police Detective Keith Whitler provided our office with key pieces of evidence to present at trial. Mr. Miller chose to make a decision that night which will forever haunt the family of Aaron Jennings, but he will now go to prison for the rest of his life.”
After the verdict, he was also found guilty of a firearm enhancement, which added five to 20 years to his final sentence.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.