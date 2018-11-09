American Pickers crew visits Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A film crew from the History channel is searching for collectables in the Tri-State.
American Pickers are making a stop in Madisonville and a few fans went downtown to try to get a glimpse of the team.
Although Thursday was a cool day, locals gave the crew a warm welcome.
“I’m a huge fan! I binge watch them all the time,” Tanya Parish explained.
Madisonville, better known as ‘The Best Town on Earth,’ is one of many stops on the map for American Pickers.
“It’s just going to the places they go. They’re everywhere and the things that they find it’s so amazing, things that you’d never see before,” Phyllis Hogan told 14 News.
Phyllis Hogan and her daughter-in-law Tanya Parish were just two of the fans who found their way downtown Thursday trying to get a glimpse of the duo: Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz.
“I come back up to town, so I can get a picture of them. I really enjoy the show,” Hogan added.
The pickers travel across the country searching for unique artifacts and national treasures that they can buy from the collectors they visit, then either sell in their antique shops or put in their personal collections.
“I think it’s really important just because we’re losing a lot. A lot of scrappers throw things away and just to find the old things and preserve them, even the motorcycles; it’s amazing,” Parish described.
And the two were in luck! In between shoots, they achieved what they set out to do, which was snagging a photo with the stars of the show.
“I love them! They’re awesome!” Parish smiled.
Their production team tells 14 News everything went well Thursday and Madisonville was incredibly welcoming.
They’ll be in Kentucky one more day before moving into Indiana.
The episode should air in three to four months.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.