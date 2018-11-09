After Searching For 20 Years Sisters Finally Meet

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY (WFIE) -As Teenagers, Christina and Melanie both were told they had a sister, and for 20 years they searched.
“To finally know where I come from, you know, knowing everybody on my mother’s side and no one on my dad’s side... It hurt” said Christina Payne.
It wasn't until 3 weeks ago and 2 Facebook messages later, that they connected, and their lives changed forever.
“I think your dad is my dad, I know his name and where he’s from and I just kind of lost it. Cried,and screamed” said Melanie Sisk.
After weeks of talking on Facebook the two finally decided to meet. Christian came in from Michigan at met Melanie at her home in Dawson Springs.
“It was kind of nerve racking, you don’t know what to say, how to act, always be yourself but I’m a shy person.” said Christina Payne
At times, the first meeting left them speechless. All they could do was smile and hug.
“I feel whole, there’s always been where’s my baby sister at, where’s this other person, now I have her, I’m not going to let go.” said Melanie Sisk.
They will be spending the next 4 days, getting to know each other, planning future trips, and taking a tour around town, so that Christina can learn a little about her father.
“Because I’m not going to let go, I’ve waited a long time” said Melanie Sisk
It took 20 years for this family to get connected, now that they have each other, they wouldn't change a thing.
“Don’t ever give up hope, There’s always a chance no matter what, if you know a name, if you know anything, there’s always hope.” said Melanie Sisk
