UE men’s basketball opens regular season Thursday

Despite the schools being roughly three hours from each other, the programs have never met on the hard wood. Illinois is one of just two current Big Ten members that the Aces have never faced; the other is Wisconsin. Thursday’s game will be the 51st game the Aces have played against a current Big Ten school; UE is 15-35 in its 50 contests. Evansville’s last game against a league member came at Indiana in 2013 while the last victory was a 75-69 win over Purdue on December 3, 2005.