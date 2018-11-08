Troops from Saudi-led coalition take Yemen port neighborhood

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018 file image made from video, a severely malnourished seven-year-old Amal Hussein — whose name means "hope" in Arabic, is weighed at the Aslam Health Center in Hajjah, Yemen. On Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, Geert Cappelaere called the situation a "living hell" for all Yemeni children, noting the death of Amal a child whose emaciated body gained attention on the front page of the New York Times last week. In a speech delivered in Amman Cappelaere said, "There is not one Amal — there are many thousands of Amals." (AP Photo/Hammadi Issa, File) (Hammadi Issa)