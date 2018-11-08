Tri-State superintendent elected state representative

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Newly elected officials across the Tri-State are gearing up for their first terms, including Ohio County Schools Superintendent Scott Lewis.
Lewis is one of 14 current or retired educators who won office in Kentucky.
He said with the climate around education and teachers the past year, he felt he had to run for office to make a change.
Lewis beat out Elizabeth Belcher for the 14th district in Kentucky covering Ohio County and eastern Daviess County.
Lewis is a 30 plus year veteran in education, starting as a teacher and making his way up to superintendent.
He said few raises for teachers over the last decade, lack of respect for the profession, diminishing funding for things like textbooks and the pension all added up his decision to serve his community in Frankfort.
Lewis told us he is looking forward to working together with the other educators in the state that were elected Tuesday to work towards fixing the problems for educators.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.