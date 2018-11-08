Takeaways: A split decision for Trump, Democrats

The night served as witness to a number of history-making breakthroughs — steps that will help make Congress younger and more diverse. In New York, 29-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman elected to Congress. Democrats Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan will be the first Muslim women to serve in Congress. Kristi Noem will become the first woman from South Dakota to serve as her state's governor. The House will have two Native American women for the first time: New Mexico's Deb Haaland and Kansas' Sharice Davids, who will also become her state's first openly LGBT candidate to hold major office. And regardless of who wins in Arizona's competitive Senate race, the state will elect its first woman to serve in the chamber.