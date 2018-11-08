Otters set game times for 2019 season at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The Evansville Otters announced game times for the 2019 regular season schedule and the 25th season at Bosse Field.
The Otters will play 48 regular season games at Bosse Field, starting with Opening Weekend May 10-12 against the Southern Illinois Miners.
Game times for the regular season are as follows:
Tuesday through Saturday are at 6:35 p.m.
Sunday games in May and August (5/12, 5/19, 8/4, 8/18, 8/25) are at 12:35 p.m.
Sunday games in June and July (6/16, 6/30, 7/14, 7/28) are at 5:05 p.m.
The Otters will host three exhibitions leading up to Opening Weekend. Exhibition games on May 1 and May 8 will be Education Day games against the Florence Freedom and the Black Sox professional traveling team, respectively. Both games will start at 10 a.m. The Otters will also have a home exhibition May 3 against Southern Illinois at 6:35 p.m.
Evansville will have a midweek day game June 12 against the Windy City Thunderbolts with first pitch at 12:05 p.m.
The full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.
Season ticket and group outing packages are on sale now for the 2019 season at historic Bosse Field.
Full and half season tickets packages are available as well as Flex 20 ticket packages for the 2019 season.
Group outing packages are also available for reservations in Right and Left Field picnic areas, the exclusive Bud Light Lime Patio and Premium Field Box sections.
Single-game tickets will go on-sale at a later date.
For more information, or to purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Courtesy: Evansville Otters
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.