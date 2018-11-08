MVC Men’s Soccer Championship in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - You might notice more people in Evansville sporting their favorite college team gear this weekend.
That’s because the University of Evansville is holding the 2018 Missouri Valley NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship.
The tournament kicked off at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon with a close game between Valparaiso and Drake.
We are told this tournament is expected to bring hundreds of soccer players and fans to the Tri-State this weekend.
Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director, Joe Taylor, said sporting events like this are essential for local restaurants, hotels and businesses.
He said it’s especially important during the winter months.
Taylor told us the tournament is a great opportunity for Evansville to establish itself as a sporting events destination.
He said each out of town visitor usually spends about $180 per overnight stay.
With events like this over the years Taylor said it adds up - marking a big economic win for local businesses.
“And remember when they’re not watching a soccer game, they’re looking for other things to see and do that’s where the restaurants and attractions come into play in providing amenities for our guests. There’s something for everyone within the community to help and support the soccer tournament,” Taylor said.
