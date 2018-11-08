Levco reflects on campaign, no plans to run for prosecutor again

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We heard from Stan Levco for the first time since losing the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's race Tuesday night.
Current Prosecutor Nick Hermann won with 53% of the vote.
Levco told us he feels he did the best he could and said he knew going in it was going to be a tough campaign but is satisfied with how it went.
Levco believed his endorsement by the Fraternal Order of Police helped him get more votes, just not enough.
Levco said he called Hermann on election night to congratulate him and wish him well.
He told us he has no plans to run for prosecutor again in the future but will continue trying cases around the state.
