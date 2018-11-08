Hi-Rail Greenway officially open

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The new $2.2-million Hi-Rail Greenway in Evansville is officially open.
The planning for the two-and-a-half-mile greenway started in 2013 when millennials in the area said they wanted a space that was green and brought connectivity.
The greenway spans the west side of Highway 41 from Riverside Drive to Walnut Street. The trail has over 100 newly planted trees, nine rest areas, and bike racks.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said he hopes to build more trails like this in the city.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.