EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Persistent northwest winds will keep temperatures about 10-20 degrees below normal through the weekend and into much of next week. A few rain showers possible late Thursday night and early Friday may mix with snow showers. No accumulations expected. The weekend will be quite cold for November with highs near 40-45 and lows in the lower 20′s. More showers/flurries possible on Monday and Tuesday next week.