Food inspection report released for closed Evansville restaurant

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department has released the food inspection report for Big M’s Pizzeria.
As we reported on Nov. 1, the restaurant on N. First Ave. was closed “due to unsanitary conditions.”
The report shows it was inspected on Oct. 24 and had one critical violation for “live pest activity present.” It says the issue was supposed to be corrected by Oct. 26.
Health department officials tell us the pests are mice, and the restaurant is working to fix the problem.
They say the restaurant is still closed.
The report for Crazy Buffet II has not yet been released. That restaurant was closed on Oct. 30 “due to unsanitary conditions.”
It has since reopened.
