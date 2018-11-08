Grand jury indicts fmr. McLean Co. teacher for rape

MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) - A grand jury indicted a former McLean County teacher for rape.
Court records shows Benjamin Ross Woodburn was indicted Monday, November 5. According to newsletters found on McLean County High School’s website, Woodburn was an agriculture teacher.
It states in June 2018, Woodburn committed third-degree rape while being in a position of authority or special trust engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor. According to the report, he was also indicted for unlawfully providing alcohol to a minor.
He will be arraigned Tuesday, November 13 at 8:30 a.m.
This is a story we’re following.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.