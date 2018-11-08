Experts Say We May See a Domestic Recession In 2021

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce held their annual Economic Outlook Luncheon on Wednesday. November 7, 2018.
A panel of experts were assembled and they spoke about the national, local, and international economy.
The panelists repeated over and over that the country,and the Tri-state are in the 8th inning of economic growth.
Which means a downturn could be on the horizon.
In fact, experts who talked to the chamber ...predicted a recession sometime around the year 2021. Just three years away.
They say the economy has been doing so well for so long that things are bound change soon,but that we still have time to prepare.
“We’re closer to the end then the beginning, but we still think there is some time to go. The point I want to make about the umbrellas, umbrellas are really cheap right now because its sunny. So, what I want to tell you is that there is still time to plan for the future for volatility and financial markets, now is the time to do it.” said Thomas Jalics Director of Asset Allocation at Fifth Third.
Panelists suggested that business owners start thinking about their five year plans and putting a recession into that plan so that they are prepared. This also goes for investors, when it comes to a five year investment plan, it may be rocky around year 4 and 5 so they suggest preparing for that now.
