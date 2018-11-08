Celebrating first generation college students

“I put in a lot of hard work so sometimes I feel like people don’t see it or people don’t know it. Like I feel a little bit more stressed because I am a first generation college student so it’s like I kind of have to set the bar you know? So I’m hoping that these experiences will someday help me with my future children or nieces and nephews and be like well I was in college and I understand this is hard but better things do come,” Jones said.