Aces set for final road trip

Over the course of Evansville’s two matches over the weekend, Rachel Tam registered 4.83 kills and 2.67 digs per set while leading the Purple Aces to a 1-1 mark. In Friday’s match at Missouri State, Tam tallied 14 kills and seven digs. She hit an accurate .294. Tam added 15 more kills at Southern Illinois on Saturday, recording nine digs and four service aces. She remains second in the MVC with 4.28 kills per set; her tally is 27th in the nation.