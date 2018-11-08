Aces set for final road trip

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In its final road contest of the season, the University of Evansville volleyball team head to Terre Haute to face Indiana State in a 5 p.m. CT game on Friday.
UE played a competitive match at Missouri State, staying within six points in all three sets. Tam hit .294 on her way to a match-high 15 kills while Alondra Vazquez notched 11 kills and a team-best 11 digs. On Saturday, Evansville had 51 kills in a 3-0 triumph at Southern Illinois. Tam and Mildrelis Rodriguez led the way with 15 kills apiece while Allana McInnis added 44 assists.
Over the course of Evansville’s two matches over the weekend, Rachel Tam registered 4.83 kills and 2.67 digs per set while leading the Purple Aces to a 1-1 mark. In Friday’s match at Missouri State, Tam tallied 14 kills and seven digs. She hit an accurate .294. Tam added 15 more kills at Southern Illinois on Saturday, recording nine digs and four service aces. She remains second in the MVC with 4.28 kills per set; her tally is 27th in the nation.
Senior Mildrelis Rodriguez continues to impact her team on the offensive and defensive sides of the net. For the season, she is second on the team in kills (3.12/set) and third in digs (2.78/set). Last weekend, she added to those numbers with 4.17 kills and 2.67 digs per game. Her top outing came at SIU as she notched 15 kills and 8 digs.
Indiana State comes into Friday’s match with a 9-18 overall record and stand at 2-13 in league play. Laura Gross has a team-high 3.12 kills per set while Makayla Knoblauch has notched 9.47 assists per game. Jade York and Gross anchor the defense with 4.32 and 3.94 digs per set, respectively.
