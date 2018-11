EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The big story for the rest of the week and weekend will be frigid temperatures. Normal highs are usually around 60 this time of the year. Temps will run 15-20 degrees below this level through the middle of next week. We’ll have a chance of light rain on Thursday night/early Friday. Some snow flakes may mix with the rain, but no impacts expected. More rain or rain/snow possible early next week.