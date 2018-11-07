Police chase spans Gibson, Pike Counties

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - A police chase is over in Gibson County, but the suspect has not been found.
Princeton Police tell us it started Wednesday morning after a disturbance call near the bowling alley.
They say the chase went all over Gibson County and into Pike County.
We’re told it then went back into Gibson County and ended in Oakland City.
Police say the car involved in the chase has been found, but the driver is gone.
They are not releasing his name at this time.
