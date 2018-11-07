Owensboro City Commission will look different in 2019

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commission race proved to be one to watch since the beginning with 12 people running for just four spots and the race had a few surprises.
Larry Maglinger’s family and friends surrounded him as he was voted into the city commission, with the most votes of the 12 candidates with 15% of the votes.
“I can’t wait to serve this city commission and move this city forward," Maglinger said.
Maglinger was born and raised in Owensboro, and after being a local business owner, decided to run to serve his community.
“It’s a great community," he said. "It’s a great place for us to raise a family and to live. And I just wanted to work hard to keep it that way.”
Incumbents Pamela Smith-Wright (14%) and Larry Conder (13%), as well as former city commissioner Jeff Sanford (12%) round out the rest of the commission.
“To continue the work that we’ve done over the last two years, to guide the rest of our city into 2020, that’s the intent, that’s what I always wanted to do," Conder said.
