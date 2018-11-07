Ohio Co. Sheriff looking for hemp thieves

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is looking for some hemp thieves.
They posted to their Facebook page that someone decided to help themselves to a large amount of a hardworking farmer’s hemp.
The post went on to say,
As most of us know, hemp contains little to none of the psychoactive compound, THC.
Due to the quantity of hemp taken, it is believed that the suspect plans to either:
1) Make some back alley CBD oil
Or...
2) Try to pass off the hemp as marijuana and sell it for their own personal gain.
So if for some reason your dealer ripped you off by selling some fake stuff, feel free to give us a ring. You can be anonymous as you like.
270-298-4411
