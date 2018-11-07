Locals react to U.S. Senate race results

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - Shortly after the polls closed in Dubois County, supporters of Jasper native Mike Braun gathered at Schnitz Brewery and Pub.
Braun was challenging incumbent senator Joe Donnelly, and the race was as tight as any on the ballot. Many who gathered in support had high hopes that the hometown candidate would win.
“It would mean quite a bit really, I knew him as a young boy when he was growing up just a little younger than me. I watched him play sports,” said Elmer Burger.
People had their eyes glued to the television screens as the results started favoring Braun. Coming into the election, many Braun supporters were not sure what to think. Now they were beginning to feel excited.
“Well personally I’m pretty pumped up about it. I’ll just be glad that I actually know a senator locally here and I’ll just be glad that we’ve got a guy that can go to Washington and really do us a good job," said Steve McPherron.
Just down the street at the Democratic Watch Party, there was a different mood surrounding the senate race results.
“I mean, it just means we’ve got more work to do. We’re a party that doesn’t really give up. We turn out every single time and we’re going to keep turning up and doing the work,” said Dennis Tedrow.
When the final results showed that Braun had sealed the victory, there was a sense of pride among those that had gathered in support.
“It was actually a really proud moment being from Dubois County, from Jasper, Indiana. I am a native of Jasper and so I’m very proud that Indiana is supporting him," said Angie Kleinhelter.
In Dubois County, Joseph Payton, 14 News.
