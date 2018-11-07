A few glitches in midterm elections but they were quickly fixed

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Election offices across the Tri-State and the country are busy counting up the votes tonight.
Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden said the only big real issue at the polls was poll workers not showing up and some technical glitches. Both issues were quickly resolved.
Volunteers were at the election office all day and night counting those absentee ballots. One volunteer said they only anticipated being there for a few hours which shows how many absentee ballots came in.
Hayden said the voter turnout has been tremendous compared to the 2014 midterms. She said early voter turnout brought about 27,000 people to the polls. That includes mail in votes as well. As far as Tuesday, Hayden said the lines were shorter because of how many people voted early.
