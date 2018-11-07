Felony law prevents thousands from voting

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tens of thousands of Kentuckians weren’t able to vote on Tuesday. Not because they didn’t want to, but because they couldn’t.
Kentucky, like Iowa, imposes a lifetime ban on voting and holding office for residents who have felony records.
A study by the Sentencing Project recently showed across the country, the total number of Americans disenfranchised due to similar laws is about 6.2-million.
In Florida, voters overwhelmingly approved amendment four, which restores voting rights to some people in the state who have been convicted of felonies, which is an estimated 1.5-million people.
