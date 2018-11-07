Driver charged in deadly Gibson Co. crash appears in court

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - The woman charged in a deadly crash in Gibson County was in court Wednesday morning.
Ashley Sanders, of Patoka, is charged with two counts of operating while Intoxicated Resulting in Death (Alcohol), and two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Resulting in Death (Meth).
Authorities say Trevor Watt and James Gasaway were hit from behind on September 1 as they were trying to turn on Old Highway 41.
Both men were killed.
“It was the blood-alcohol content of the driver, Ashley Sanders, that caused the accident. There was also methamphetamine and marijuana found in her system as well," said Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren.
Wednesday morning officials said Sanders has been cooperating with bond conditions. They say so far, she’s had six random drug screenings, and all have been clean.
The trial date was set for January 14.
A pre-trial date is set for December 13.
