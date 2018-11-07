10 deaths confirmed in NJ virus outbreak

HASKELL, NJ (WABC/CNN) - A viral outbreak in a New Jersey medical facility is breaking hearts and families.
The adenovirus has affected dozens of people in the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in New Jersey.
At least 10 deaths are confirmed. Twenty others have gotten sick.
"I said 'What do you mean?' And then he told me about the virus." said Kristine Poulos, who lost her 16-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, to adenovirus.
“I had never heard of it.” she said. “My firstborn, my girl. My beautiful Elizabeth Anne.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said adenoviruses are usually spread by personal contact or touching a surface that has the virus.
Symptoms include a fever, sore throat and bronchitis.
The virus doesn't often cause major problems for relatively healthy people, but it can be dangerous for those with weak immune systems.
“Am I angry? I think what it is I need to know information,” Kristine Poulos said. “I like facts. I just want to know what happened. She’s gone. I can’t bring her back. She’s not coming back.”
Meanwhile, a separate strain of the adenovirus was discovered in another pediatric facility in New Jersey, where at least five children have contracted the virus.
The New Jersey Health Department said a team of infection experts and epidemiologists will investigate a number of facilities over the next few weeks.
