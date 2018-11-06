Wrong ballots handed out at Owensboro polling location

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Voting at a polling location in Owensboro started off with a slight hiccup on Election Day.
Chief Deputy Clerk Richard House says a worker at Precinct 34, which is Owensboro Middle School, passed out ballots that didn’t have the school board race.
House wasn’t sure how many voters were impacted, but says they were able to fix the issue pretty quickly.
The error only affected the school board race. Everything else on the ballot was the same.
We’ll keep you updated.
