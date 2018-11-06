USI sends statement to students about racist fliers

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A USI student says a racist flyer was left on her car.
The student posted a picture of it Monday afternoon.
She says it was left on several other cars on campus as well.
“This is not okay,” she said. “This just goes to show that racism still exists! What the hell is wrong with people!”
The flyer shows a cartoon drawing of an extremely racist depiction of a black man. He appears to be “taking” a white woman away from a white man.
It reads “Hey, white man... Just what is is gonna take to get you to fight back?”
The flyer has a logo for a website called “White People Awake." It says “Save the White Race” and links to a website.
14 News has reached out to the student and to the website.
University of Southern Indiana Officials told us they would send a statement Tuesday afternoon.
We have not received it, but a student did send us a note that was sent out by President Ronald Rochon.
It reads:
USI Community,
It has come to my attention that three weeks ago, and for a second time this week, members of our campus community have returned to their vehicles, parked in campus parking lots, to find unwanted, inflammatory flyers on their windshields.
The University of Southern Indiana considers freedom of inquiry and discussion as essential to a student’s education development. But, leaflets and materials that may violate the law and constitute a genuine threat of unlawful harassment will not be tolerated.
This is an appropriate time to remind the community of our stated mission for t his institution, which is as follows:
USI is an engaged learning community advancing education and knowledge, enhancing civic and cultural advancing education and knowledge, enhancing civic and cultural awareness and fostering partnerships through comprehensive outreach programs. We prepare individuals to live wisely in a diverse and global community.
The University greatly values civility and maintaining a climate of mutual respect among all of our members. I am asking everyone to consider the well-being of your neighbor. Take time to appreciate those traits and characteristics which make us different, but embrace and support the vast qualities that bind us together and make us more alike than unlike.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.