USI basketball gearing up for regular season opener

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Basketball season is officially here in the Tri-State and here in Evansville, the Screaming Eagles are looking ahead to this weekend’s regular season opener.
USI, which returned win-less from a road trip, which included losses against IU and Butler in exhibition games, but the team learned a lot about its identity. The main takeaway, this team can rebound.
The Eagles were only out rebounded by three against the Hoosiers, putting up 16, but the team did match the Bulldogs on the glass at 33 rebounds.
A big step for USI on the court and facing the tough competition has better prepared them for the games this coming weekend.
“The best thing about the weekend was that we had to play 80 tough minutes, because there could be no quit in those games and that’s just what you’re gonna get when you play Hillsdale and Malone this weekend, it was great to be pushed to our absolute outer limits," Eagles Head Coach Rodney Watson explained.
The Screaming Eagles will open the 2018-19 season on the road this weekend in Springfield, Illinois. The home opener for the Eagles will be November 17 against Martin Methodist College.
