Sneak peak into the new Spottsville Elementary School

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - We got a look inside the new Spottsville Elementary School. The video shows crews wrapping up construction on the new building.
When the school is finished, 700 students will fill 30 classrooms. It will also have a new media center and two computer labs. The school will be heated and cooled through geothermal energy, and there’s L-E-D lighting throughout the entire building.
“We know our kids have to be 21st-century ready," said Marganna Stanley, Henderson Co. Schools Superintendent. "We know our kids have to be 21st-century ready. They have to have world-class skills when they graduate high school now. It’s a given. We’ve been able to invest in our students.”
The goal is to have students in the classrooms one week from Monday on November 12.
