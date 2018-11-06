Pamela Anderson slams #MeToo movement, says it ‘paralyzes men’

(CNN) - The #MeToo movement may have swept through Hollywood, but not everyone is on board.
Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson criticized the social media campaign during an interview with Australia’s "60 Minutes."
Anderson, who is known for being outspoken, called the movement, "a bore" that "paralyzes men."
During the interview, the former Playboy cover said she was going to speak her mind, saying “I’m sorry, I’m not politically correct.”
"I think that this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me," Anderson added. "I'm sorry, I'll probably get killed for saying that."
Anderson also appeared to make light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
Dozens of women have come forward accusing the now disgraced media mogul of sexual misconduct and harassment.
Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.
He has denied engaging in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.