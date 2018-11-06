Neighborhood Watch: Break-in and theft, shooting in Owensboro

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Someone broke into the old Rathbone building on South East Second Street in Evansville. The suspect stole a saw, used it to cut copper pipes, and then stole those too.
Police said the theft happened sometime between Friday and Monday. The saw belonged to the interior decorator working for the vacant building’s new owner, Fetter Properties.
Whoever broke in also took several other tools that also belonged to the decorator.
Call the police if you know anything about this burglary.
----------------------------------------------------
An Owensboro man is in jail accused of a shooting that happened Monday night.
Police said they were called to the 300 block of West Parrish Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday night.
Police said a man told them he was shot on Center Street before he drove himself to Parrish Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
Police later arrested 18-year-old Julius Greer, who lives on Center Street. He is facing an assault charge.
If you have any information, call Owensboro police.
--------------------------------------------------
If you saw snow plows on the streets of Japser today, don't worry, snow is not in the forecast.
The Street Department ran the Snow Plowing Routes to make sure all the equipment is functioning correctly and all routes are established.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.