Man behind bars after Owensboro shooting

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A man is behind bars after a shooting in Owensboro.
Police say they responded to a shooting just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Parrish Avenue.
When officers got there, the victim told them he had been shot in the 400 block of Center Street and had driven himself to East Parrish to call for help.
After they investigated, officers arrested 18-year-old Julius Greer on an assault charge.
Greer is currently being held in the Daviess Co. Detention Center without bond.
Anyone with any information about what happened should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
