High voter turnout expected across the region

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Expect it to be busy when heading out to vote Tuesday.
According to county clerks across the Tri-State, voter turnout is expected to be high locally and around the country.
Vanderburgh County Clerk, Carla Hayden, told 14 News there are 115,000 registered voters in the county.
Early voting brought out more than 28,000 for Midterms, Hayden said.
Hayden said that number is promising, pointing out that the 2014 Midterms brought only 37,000 to the polls.
“We’re expecting this year to bring thousands more than 2014′s total, but maybe not as high as 2016′s Presidential Election, which was over 74,000,” Hayden said.
Across the Ohio River, it’s a similar trend, despite no early voting in Kentucky.
“We’ve had an uptick in absentee voting requests,” Henderson County Clerk Renesa Abner explained, “in both e-mail and people coming in-person.”
Abner said Henderson County had nearly 900 people apply for an absentee ballot.
“I think our number will be higher this year, based on absentee numbers alone," Abner said.
It’s not just in our region. We’re learning a record 34 million people have cast their ballots for the early vote.
Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 6.
