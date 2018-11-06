Gilda’s Club celebrates latest milestone

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Gilda’s Club Evansville celebrated the conclusion of a major fundraising campaign on Monday.
55 United Methodist Churches in Southwestern Indiana came together and raised $100,000 for “Ann’s Kitchen” inside the clubhouse on Vogel Road.
The late wife of 14 News Anchor Randy Moore, Ann Moore, founded the cancer support organization after she was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer 10 years ago.
Pat Miller of Aldersgate United Methodist Church led the campaign for “Ann’s Kitchen.”
“It is a coming together," explained Miller. "These churches have things they do on their own, busy, busy, busy, doing wonderful, wonderful things and for them to also step in and do this. It’s just a wonderful thing.”
A quilt, honoring the contributing churches now hangs at Gilda’s Club, which is now 700 members strong. The programming is based on their particular needs, and it’s all free.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.