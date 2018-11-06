Election Day is upon us in the Tri-State

There is a question on ballot asking if you are in favor of adding the constitutional rights to victims of crime. Well, what does that mean? It’s called Marsy’s Law. It was created 10 years ago- named after Marsy Nicholas, who was murdered in 1983 by her ex boyfriend. Her parents were approached by their daughter’s murderer in a grocery store, unaware he was released on bail. This law is aimed at preventing that from happening.