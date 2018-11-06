Election Day is upon us in the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Election Day is upon us here in the Tri-State and across the country!
The Indiana Senate race in between Sen. Joe Donnelly and Mike Braun is getting national attention as one of the highest profile races in America.
The race will finally be decided Tuesday, and it could still go either way.
According to the most recent polls, Donnelly holds a slim advantage, just about 1.2% over Jasper Business man Mike Braun.
Braun has the backing of President Donald Trump who has made several trips to the Hoosier state including a trip to Evansville in August, all to rally support for Braun.
Braun has been campaigning as a job creator and has gone on the attack against Donelly for opposing the President’s tax law and President Trump’s nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Donelly has attempted to show his more moderate side during the campaign. Highlighting his willingness to work with the President on issues like immigration while working to protect health care coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.
The current senator also picked up an endorsement from former President Barack Obama over the weekend.
Republicans currently hold a 51-49 advantage in the Senate Chamber.
Across the river in Kentucky, there’s a lot of focus on local elections. On top of choosing candidates, voters will also be asked about making an amendment to the state’s constitution.
There is a question on ballot asking if you are in favor of adding the constitutional rights to victims of crime. Well, what does that mean? It’s called Marsy’s Law. It was created 10 years ago- named after Marsy Nicholas, who was murdered in 1983 by her ex boyfriend. Her parents were approached by their daughter’s murderer in a grocery store, unaware he was released on bail. This law is aimed at preventing that from happening.
It gives more rights to the victims. Advocates for the law say it will give victims the right to be in the courtroom during proceedings, notices of court appearances, events and the right to receive restitution. The Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers argues it would radically change the justice system by introducing 12 new constitutional rights and it argued it aims to remove the presumption of innocence.
According to the Marsy’s Law’s website, California, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Ohio have this law in place.
All Kentucky residents will have that question on their ballot.
Polls in Kentucky and Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to county clerks across the Tri-State, voter turnout is expected to be high locally and around the country.
Don’t forget to bring your ID.
