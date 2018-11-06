Election Day Forecast

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Monday cold front swept out the rain and the severe weather threat. Clearing skies and breezy on Election Day with seasonable temps in the lower 60’s. Tonight, partly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 40’s.
Slightly cooler on Wednesday with a chance of rain early then clearing skies. High temps in the mid to upper 50’s. Sharply colder on Thursday and Friday with high temps sinking into the 40’s. Rain could mix briefly with snow Friday morning but the air and ground temps will remain above freezing.
Canadian high pressure sets-up for the weekend, keeping the weather unseasonably cold but dry. High temps will remain below normal in the mid-40’s.
