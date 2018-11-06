Eagles hosting NCAA II Tournament

The Midwest Region title game will be played in Hays, Kansas, and hosted by the Central Region’s Fort Hays State University. The Midwest Region champion will play the winner of the Central Regional, which features 10th-ranked Fort Hays State (15-2-1), winner of the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and Northeastern State University (15-2-1), also a member of the MIAA, in the quarterfinals of the NCAA II Tournament in Hays. Dates and times for the regional championship game are to be announced.