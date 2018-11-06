Diocese of Nashville release names of accused priests; 1 connected to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A priest accused of sexual misconduct was transferred to Owensboro in the late 60s.
14 News reporter Katie Kapusta talked with a survivor and learned how this could have happened.
The Diocese of Nashville released 13 names of priests on Friday that were accused of abusing minors. One of those names, Paul Haas, is familiar here in Owensboro.
That’s because Haas served in the Owensboro diocese in the late 1960s and 70s, according to the Diocese of Owensboro. Based off yearbooks, he was also a science teacher at Owensboro Catholic High School at least from 1975-1977.
Haas died in 1979.
The diocese confirmed they never knew about any allegations before Haas came to Owensboro and have not received any allegations from people in the area on Haas.
But we spoke with a survivor of Haas’ abuse on Monday, saying he was abused in high school in Nashville. He is also an advocate for the survivors network of those abused by priests, or SNAP, and says something more needs to be done.
“They will not tell the truth until somebody outside the realm of the church brings them to task,” David Brown, SNAP state coordinator, explained. "And I’m going to ask the TBI and the state attorney general’s to begin an investigation of all three dioceses.”
We are working to learn more details on Haas, including the exact years he was here in Owensboro and at Owensboro Catholic and what led to his dismissal from priesthood.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.