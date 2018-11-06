DECISION 2018: Vanderburgh County Prosecutor

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - One of the biggest local races is the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s race; Incumbent Republican Nick Hermann is up against Democrat Stan Levco.
It’s a race we saw eight years ago.
Hermann won the position eight years ago from Levco, who served as prosecutor for 20 years.
One of the big motivators behind this race, the trial for Terrence Roach, who was not convicted in the killing of Aleah Beckerle.
We expect the first set of results around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
